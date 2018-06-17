Photo: Jane Cogan, Associated Press
In this undated photo provided by the University of Washington, Southern resident killer whales swim off the coast of San Juan Island, Wash. A new study to be published Thursday, June 29, 2017, says that the small population of endangered Puget Sound orcas are having pregnancy problems due to stress from not getting enough salmon to eat. (Jane Cogan/University of Washington via AP) less
FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2014, file photo, an endangered southern resident female orca leaps from the water while breaching in Puget Sound, west of Seattle. A conservation group says the federal government is failing to protect offshore areas along the U.S. West Coast to help the endangered Puget Sound orcas. The Center for Biological Diversity told the National Marine Fisheries Service Wednesday, June 6, 2018, it will sue if the agency continues to delay in designating more marine waters where the whales, now numbering only 76, would be protected. less
NOAA's population overview: "As a result of a steep decline in abundance in the mid to late 1990s, the population was listed as endangered under the Endangered Species Act. The population has declined since then, and consisted of 82 whales in the summer of 2013." less
NOAA Fisheries’ major findings and milestones under the heading of “Major Threats to Recovery: Prey Availability.”
NOAA’s science and research intro: Research prior to 2003 suggested that the whales prefer Chinook salmon, but these studies were largely focused on Northern Resident whales. The diet of Southern Residents may be different because the two killer whale communities occupy different ranges. To better understand the Southern Resident whales’ diet, NOAA researchers have collaborated with experts over the past 9 years, collecting fecal material and prey remains from the whales to determine what they eat. With partners, we modeled the daily food requirements of the whales, investigated relationships between population sizes of salmon and whales, and examined the relationship between the whales’ movement patterns and prey availability. less
NOAA Fisheries’ major findings and milestones under the heading of “Major Threats to Recovery: Prey Availability.”
Food Preferences: We confirmed that Chinook salmon are the whales’ preferred prey, particularly in the summer. To a lesser extent, the whales also consume other salmon species and ground-fish, such as halibut and lingcod. In Puget Sound, chum salmon appear to be a particularly important prey item during the late fall.
NOAA caption for this graphic: Scientists collected individual prey samples in the Southern Residents' summer range, including the Western Juan de Fuca Strait and San Juan Island, from May to September 2004 to 2008. More than 75% of the whales' summer diet is Chinook salmon. less
Feeding Behavior: We estimated the daily energy requirements of the whales, and based on these numbers, calculated that whales consume hundreds of thousands of adult salmon each year.
NOAA's caption: The Southern Residents subsist entirely on a diet of salmon, especially Chinook salmon. A lack of sufficient prey is thought to be one of several factors limiting the recovery of the population. less
Feeding Behavior: We estimated the daily energy requirements of the whales, and based on these numbers, calculated that whales consume hundreds of thousands of adult salmon each year.
Food Preferences: Fraser River Chinook salmon make up the bulk of the whales’ summer diet while they are in the Salish Sea. From our sampling in coastal waters we learned that they also consume Chinook from the Columbia, Sacramento, Klamath, and other coastal river systems.
During the spring, summer, and fall months, the Southern Resident population can be found in the Salish Sea, which includes the inland waters of Puget Sound, the Northwest Straits, and southern Georgia Strait. less
Impacts on Population:
An analysis of hormones in the feces of Southern Residents showed that reduced prey availability has a greater effect on these whales than vessel traffic, though during years of very poor food availability the presence of vessels likely contributes to stress. less
Impacts on Population:
Impacts on Population: We found that survival and birth rates in the Southern Resident killer whale population are correlated with coast-wide abundance of salmon.
NOAA caption for this graphic: This map shows the movements of satellite-tagged Southern Resident killer whale K25 along the outer West Coast during December 29, 2012 to April 3, 2013. less
Impacts on Population: We found that survival and birth rates in the Southern Resident killer whale population are correlated with coast-wide abundance of salmon.
Next up: NOAA Fisheries’ major findings and milestones under the heading of “Major Threats to Recovery: Pollution and Contaminants”
NOAA’s science and research intro: U.S. and Canadian researchers first measured chemical pollution in the whales in the early 1990s. They found that the whales had high levels of PCBs but did not measure some other important contaminants such as DDT and flame-retardants. Over the past decade, NOAA Fisheries’ researchers have collected many more biopsy samples from the whales in order to measure current levels of a number of pollutants.
NOAA caption: Necropsy of stranded killer whale neonate calf. less
Next up: NOAA Fisheries’ major findings and milestones under the heading of “Major Threats to Recovery: Pollution and Contaminants”
1. We discovered that young whales have particularly high levels of certain pollutants.
NOAA's caption: A Southern Resident killer whale adult and calf.
1. We discovered that young whales have particularly high levels of certain pollutants.
NOAA's caption: A Southern Resident killer whale adult and calf.
2. All of the whales in the population, including young whales, have high levels of pollutants that were banned long ago, like PCBs (legacy pollutants). The levels of PCBs found in their blubber exceed those we know to affect the health effects of other marine mammals. less
3. The population’s three pods differ greatly in the types of pollutants found in their blubber. L and K pod have higher levels of pollutants, such as DDT found mostly near the California coast, suggesting that the whales eat prey from that area. less
4. Computer models showed that banned pollutants like PCB will slowly decline in the environment. However, because of high contaminant levels in currently reproducing females, young whales will continue to be exposed to these pollutants for several generations.
NOAA's caption: Killer whales are messy eaters and often share their food. This allows scientists to collect food scraps left in the water. Genetic analysis of these samples has allowed scientists to identify which runs of salmon are most important to the whales' diet. In the summer, the whales depend most heavily on Chinook salmon returning to the Fraser River. less
5. These same computer models also predicted that the newer pollutants, like those found in flame retardants, will increase rapidly in the environment. This means that even though accumulation of banned contaminants will slowly decline in the whales, newer contaminants will increase, possibly resulting in continued health risks for the whales. less
Next up: NOAA Fisheries’ major findings and milestones under the heading of “Major Threats to Recovery: Vessels and Noise”
NOAA’s science and research intro: Working with our partners, we have completed studies providing insights into the trends in vessel activity and how the whales react to vessels. The results helped the agency create new regulations for vessel activities in areas frequented by Southern Resident killer whales.
NOAA's caption with this photo: A Southern Resident killer whale leaps into the air. The Southern Residents are an endangered population of fish-eating killer whales. less
Next up: NOAA Fisheries’ major findings and milestones under the heading of “Major Threats to Recovery: Vessels and Noise”
Vessel activity and ongoing monitoring:
With our partners, we monitored the vessels in the vicinity of the whales annually and observed compliance with the whale watch guidelines and regulations. Recreational boaters are the most common vessel type observed out of compliance. less
Vessel activity and ongoing monitoring:
Impacts on behavior: Research we funded demonstrates that killer whales spend a greater proportion of time traveling and less time foraging in the presence of vessels, including kayaks.
This figure shows the amount of time Southern Residents from J, K, and L pod spent foraging, resting, traveling, and socializing with and without the presence of boats in two areas near San Juan Island, Washington. When vessels were present, the whales foraged significantly less and travelled more. less
Impacts on behavior: Research we funded demonstrates that killer whales spend a greater proportion of time traveling and less time foraging in the presence of vessels, including kayaks.
Vessel activity and ongoing monitoring:
We completed a detailed survey of the whale watching industry to evaluate how future regulations might affect employment and participation in this important tourist activity. less
Vessel activity and ongoing monitoring:
Noise and impacts on communication:
Average noise levels in Haro Strait are strongly influenced by large vessels such as commercial ships, according to a NOAA-funded study.
Noise and impacts on communication:
Average noise levels in Haro Strait are strongly influenced by large vessels such as commercial ships, according to a NOAA-funded study.
Noise and impacts on communication: We determined that noise from motoring vessels at distances of up to 400 meters has the potential to affect echolocation abilities of foraging whales.
NOAA caption: Scientists attach a DTAG to a killer whale. The suction cup-mounted DTAGs record depth and body orientation (pitch, roll, and heading), as well as the sounds made and heard by an animal. The suction cup-mounted tags release after a short time. Scientists then retrieve the tag from the water to download the data. less
Noise and impacts on communication: We determined that noise from motoring vessels at distances of up to 400 meters has the potential to affect echolocation abilities of foraging whales.
Noise and impacts on communication:
Our studies documented particularly high noise levels experienced by whales in close proximity to certain types of vessels such as small recreation and commercial whale watch boats. less
Noise and impacts on communication:
Impacts on behavior: Results from our research as well as research we funded show that Southern Residents modify their behavior by increasing surface activity (breaches, tail slaps, and pectoral fin slaps) and swimming in more erratic paths when vessels are close.
NOAA's caption: Southern Resident killer whales are urban animals. Living in such close proximity to humans is a risk factor for this endangered population. Chemical contaminants and noise from passing ships are thought to be among the factors that may be hindering their recovery. An insufficient supply of Chinook salmon, their preferred prey, is also a suspect. less
Impacts on behavior: We found that Southern Resident killer whales increase the amplitude (loudness) of their calls when noise levels in their environment are high.
NOAA's caption: NOAA ship Bell M. Shimada is a 'quiet ship,' meaning that it's designed to run quietly so that animals are not disturbed as scientists observe them. less
Impacts on behavior: We found that Southern Resident killer whales increase the amplitude (loudness) of their calls when noise levels in their environment are high.
One last factoid: Despite an overlapping range and a similar diet, annual survival and birth rates of Southern Residents are depressed compared to Northern Residents. For example, over her full reproductive lifetime, a Northern Resident female produces on aver- age one more calf than a Southern Resident female. Over time this results in a major difference in the populations’ growth rates.
NOAA's caption with this photo: The Southern Residents spend most of the summer in and around Puget Sound chasing salmon that are returning to their natal streams to spawn. less
FRIDAY HARBOR, Wash. (AP) — Researchers say an adult male orca is missing and presumed dead as resident killer whales struggle with a dearth of salmon in the Salish Sea.
More than 50 Southern Resident killer whales returned to inland waters on June 11, nearly two months since they had last been seen in the area. Researchers say that's an unusually long break, but it makes sense given the decline in chinook salmon returning to British Columbia's Fraser River.
Conspicuously absent was a 23-year-old male known as L92. L92 was last seen by Center for Whale Research staff last November, but he was not observed when other members of his whale family, L pod, were seen off the coast early this year.
With his loss, the population of Southern Resident orcas is down to 75, the lowest it's been in more than three decades.