Washington officials: Blood supply at 'emergency level'

SEATTLE (AP) — Officials say blood supply in Washington is at an emergency level after recent snowstorms prevented many donors from being able to make it to scheduled appointments.

KING-TV reports Seattle-based blood bank and medical research institute Bloodworks Northwest is calling for anyone who is healthy to give blood.

Phlebotomist Tiffani Heeren with Bloodworks Northwest says supplies are at a critical stage.

Supplies got so low during the winter storms, blood had to be brought in from out of state.

Bloodworks Northwest estimates that 1,500 collections were lost over the course of three days because snow and ice kept donors from getting to collection centers.

Bloodworks Northwest President and CEO James Aubuchon says all blood types are needed.

