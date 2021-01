OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Upcoming mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be limited only to people who live or work in Washington state, the state Department of Health said Wednesday.

The upcoming clinics in Ridgefield, Spokane, Kennewick, and Wenatchee have limited spots due to the scarcity of the vaccine, DOH said. Still, DOH urged all residents to get vaccinated, the Bellingham Herald reported. Citizenship is not required.