Washington apple growers worry about tariff retaliation

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Washington apple growers are anxiously watching the reaction of export markets after the Trump administration imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum from Europe, Mexico and Canada.

Mexico is the biggest foreign market for Washington apples, and has said it would impose tariffs on U.S. apples in retaliation.

The Spokesman-Review says Washington exports between 12 million and 15 million bushels of apples a year to Mexico, worth about $215 million last year. That's according to Todd Fryhover, president of the Washington Apple Commission.

Republican U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, who represents part of eastern Washington, says she is "greatly disappointed" by the announcement to go ahead with tariffs, and strongly opposes Trump's decision.

Democratic Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., called the tariffs reckless.

