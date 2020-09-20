Washington State deputy fatally shoots man, placed on leave

AUBURN, Wash. (AP) — A sheriff's deputy has been placed on leave after fatally shooting a man in Washington State.

A person at a car wash in Auburn waved down the King County sheriff's deputy around 3 p.m. Saturday and reported seeing a man firing a gun in the back yard of a nearby house, sheriff's officials said.

The deputy spoke with a woman outside the house before the 32-year-old man came out. An altercation ensued and the deputy shot the man, officials said.

“They didn’t have to shoot at him,” the unidentified man’s mother, Fay Showalter , told KIRO 7 TV. “He was bleeding out and they handcuffed him. My daughter told them to stop. Then he was dead. They were handcuffing him dead.”

Sheriff's officials didn't identify the victim or deputy.

The deputy was unhurt and placed on administrative leave, which is standard following officer-involved shootings.