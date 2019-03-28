Warwick mayor faces controversy over car dealership

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo has requested the mayor of Warwick resign from a regulatory board that conducts oversight for car businesses, including the one he owns.

Warwick Mayor Joseph Solomon was disciplined by the Motor Vehicle Dealers License and Hearing Board, which he also sits on, during a Wednesday hearing. Raimondo, a Democrat, has previously requested that Solomon resign from the board, but he has not done so.

Solomon, who was appointed by Raimondo in 2015 to fill the board's unpaid attorney position, has also refused a DMV request earlier this month to surrender his dealer license and all of his dealer plates.

A spokesman for the governor says Solomon has not responded to a request for his resignation.

Solomon previously argued he is not violating regulations.