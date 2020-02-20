Warrants: Westport stabbing suspect planned home invasions, murder

WESTPORT — An 18-year-old Guilford teen accused of trying to stab a woman to death outside a beauty salon had also planned to ambush victims inside of their homes and kill them, according to newly unsealed search warrants.

After his arrest on Jan. 6, Ellis Tibere told detectives he had entered at least two Westport homes in an effort “to lie in wait for victims to kill,” according to search warrants. In the warrants, Detective Marc Heinmiller wrote that Tibere pointed out the homes in photographs shown to him by police.

However, Heinmiller wrote that the available location data from Tibere’s phone did not corroborate his claims.

The warrants do not indicate what brought Tibere to Westport, specify when he allegedly entered these homes, or mention if these residents were notified. The warrants do state that police are obtaining search warrants for Tibere’s school-issued Chromebook laptop and his cellphone to “identify any other potential victims.”

