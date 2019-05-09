Wardner: Lawmakers may be recalled over auditor legislation

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner says lawmakers may be called back into session over legislation that limits the powers of the state auditor.

The Legislature passed a measure late in the session that requires the auditor's office to get lawmakers' permission to conduct "performance audits."

The amendment was put in the auditor's budget that passed unanimously. Wardner says he didn't know the amendment had been put in the budget bill when he voted on it. He said he thinks other senators didn't know either.

Wardner tells The Associated Press that he and House Minority Leader Chet Pollert will meet with Auditor Josh Gallion next week to discuss the issue and how it will affect the agency.

Leaders can recall the Legislature if they haven't used all their allotted days.