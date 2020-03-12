Ward County man is North Dakota's first coronavirus case

A man has tested positive for the coronavius in North Dakota, the first such case in the state, health officials said.

The Department of Health said Wednesday night that the man in his 60s had traveled out of state and had contact with a person who also tested positive for the disease. The Ward County man has not been hospitalized and has isolated himself at home, health officials said.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks.

Health officials are working to identify people who may have been in close contact with the individual.

“We encourage citizens to be prepared and not panic – to base their actions on facts, not fear,” said Gov. Doug Burgum. “North Dakotans should take this virus seriously, stay informed and follow recommendations for reducing the spread of COVID-19, including washing hands frequently and staying at home when they are sick."

The Department of Health has tested 27 individuals for COVID-19 in North Dakota. Twelve tests came back negative. Results for 14 tests are still pending.

The positive test awaits confirmation from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

