Walz announces more COVID-19 testing sites as omicron surges

Anthony Souffle/AP

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz announced plans Tuesday to open three more community testing sites for COVID-19 as the rapid spread of the omicron variant puts new strains on Minnesota's testing capacity.

Minnesota is coming off its deadliest month of the pandemic for 2021, with 874 deaths reported in December, according to updated figures posted Tuesday. The state's seven-day test positivity rate was 12% as of Dec. 27, the highest of the year. The state has now recorded 1,045,170 total cases and 10,600 deaths since the pandemic reached the state in March 2020.