Walton family to build public trails on Colorado property

COAL BASIN, Colo. (AP) — The family that owns Walmart Inc. plans to construct public trails on their private land in Colorado.

The Aspen Times reports that members of the Walton family expect to begin construction this summer on more than four miles of trails on their property in Coal Basin.

The project is expected to be completed in 2020.

The family-owned Crystal Basin Holdings LLC gained approval from Pitkin County commissioners in October to build a trail network designed for mountain bikers but also open to runners and hikers.

Coal Basin is part of 221 acres (89 hectares) owned by the Waltons about 186 miles (299 kilometers) west of Denver.

The property is the last private land once owned by Mid-Continent Resources coal mining company. The remainder was transferred to White River National Forest.

