Walkway Over the Hudson opens new welcome center

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — The Walkway Over the Hudson is getting a new welcome center.

State and local officials are expected in Poughkeepsie on Thursday afternoon for an opening ceremony at the east end of the pedestrian walkway.

The walkway is a converted rail bridge more than 200 feet above the Hudson River running between Highland and Poughkeepsie.

It's about 70 miles north of New York City.