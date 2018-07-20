Walker wants federal disaster declaration for NW Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker has asked President Donald Trump's administration to issue a federal disaster declaration for six northwestern Wisconsin counties that saw flood damage in June.

Heavy rains fell across northwestern Wisconsin beginning June 16, washing out many roads and culverts.

Walker sent a letter to Trump on Friday asking for federal aid to help local governments in Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Clark, Douglas and Iron counties recover.

The governor's office says federal assessments showed the flooding caused more than $13.1 million in damage to public infrastructure.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency's Public Assistance Program covers 75 percent of eligible costs. The state and local communities share the remaining 25 percent.