Walker to lead effort for balanced budget amendment

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker will be leading the national effort to call a convention to approve a balanced budget amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

The Center for State-led National Debt Solutions on Monday announced that the Republican Walker will serve as its national honorary chair. The group did not say whether Walker would be paid for the work and what exactly he would be doing.

Wisconsin's Republican-controlled Legislature in 2017 officially requested a convention to pass a balanced budget amendment. Democrats say it's a bad idea and would open the door to other amendments being offered.

Thirty-four states are needed to convene the convention.

Since his defeat to Democrat Tony Evers in November, Walker has joined a national speaking bureau, done some interviews to offer conservative commentary and remained active on social media.