Walker downplays interaction with accused Russian operative

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker says he only met a woman accused of being a Russian operative once when they had their picture taken together at a National Rifle Association convention in 2015.

Walker told reporters Wednesday in Appleton that even though Maria Butina then traveled to his presidential campaign launch event in Wisconsin, they did not talk there.

Walker says, "We had no meeting, just so that it's clear."

He stresses she was just one of many people who came to get their picture taken with him during his presidential run. Walker's super PAC later posted it publicly on its website.

Walker says, "If it was something covert, why would we post that picture on a website?"

Walker says neither he nor anyone on his campaign has been contacted by the FBI about Butina.