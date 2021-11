HONOLULU (AP) — Fire officials are investigating another blaze at a surfboard rack in Hawaii's tourist mecca, Waikiki.

The Honolulu Fire Department said crews were extinguishing a fire at a magazine rack early Thursday when police alerted them there were surfboards on fire in a nearby alleyway between a shopping center and a hotel.

It was the second time in recent weeks that a Waikiki surfboard rack has burned. A suspect was arrested for arson after last month's fire burned surfboards stored in racks between a police station and a historic hotel. There was also a fire there less two years ago.

The October fire destroyed about 500 surfboards and left behind an estimated $650,000 in damage, the fire department said.

Some surfboards burned in Thursday's fire, but the extent of the damage isn't yet clear, KHON reported.