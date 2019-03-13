Wabtec workers back under 90-day pact as talks continue

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Workers at the former GE Transportation plant in northwestern Pennsylvania are back on the job under a 90-day agreement as negotiators try to reach agreement on a new contract.

The workers went on strike for nine days beginning Feb. 25, a day after completion of a merger between GE Transportation and Wabtec.

Under the 90-day deal, the union which represents about 1,700 employees, has agreed not to strike; Wabtec, based in Wilmerding, near Pittsburgh, vowed no permanent layoff or plant closure. Current wages and benefits will continue and there will be a moratorium on hiring of new employees.

And Wabtec, which said it needs to be able to schedule mandatory overtime, has agreed to make that process voluntary with the ability to hire contract employees to meet commitments to customers.