WWII-era Navajo Code Talker Fleming Begaye Sr. dies at 97

FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 27, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump meets with Navajo Code Talkers, Fleming Begaye Sr., seated and Thomas Begay, center, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. World War II-era Navajo Code Talker Fleming Begaye, Sr., passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019, at the age of 97, in Chinle, Ariz. less FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 27, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump meets with Navajo Code Talkers, Fleming Begaye Sr., seated and Thomas Begay, center, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. ... more Photo: Susan Walsh, AP Photo: Susan Walsh, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close WWII-era Navajo Code Talker Fleming Begaye Sr. dies at 97 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

CHINLE, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation has announced that World War II-era Navajo Code Talker Fleming Begaye Sr. has died.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez says Begaye died Friday in Chinle, Arizona. He was 97.

The cause of death was not disclosed.

Begaye was among hundreds of Navajos who served in the Marine Corps, using a code based on their native language to outsmart the Japanese.

According to the Navajo Nation, Begaye served as a Code Talker from 1943 to 1945 and fought in the Battle of Tarawa and the Batter of Tinian. He spent a year in a naval hospital after being wounded.

Begaye later ran a general store in Chinle.

President Donald Trump honored Begaye and two other Navajo Code Talkers at the White House in November 2017.