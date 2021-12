CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Thursday announced allocations for the state's remaining balance from federal pandemic relief.

West Virginia had until a Dec. 31 deadline to allocate the remaining $123 million in CARES Act funding.

On Tuesday, Justice announced a $48 million program to expand nursing education and recruitment.

In a news release Thursday, the Republican governor said $22 million will be spent for a back-to-work initiative and $10 million will go to the Department of Health and Human Resources to help first responders. Details on both programs have yet to be announced.

The governor is giving $15.2 million to state agencies to recover costs for frontline employees during the pandemic. In addition, $7.25 million will support food pantries and homeless shelters, and $6 million to be given to the Salvation Army's Beckley-based division.

Among other allocations, the governor said $3 million will help West Virginia University expend remote work facilities across West Virginia, and $1.5 million will be used to upgrade the state fairgrounds in Greenbrier County.