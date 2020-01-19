WVa community passes resolution supporting gun rights

FORT GAY, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia community has passed a resolution declaring itself a “Second Amendment sanctuary.”

The Fort Gay town council passed the resolution Friday night, news outlets reported. Supporters say it is a defense against possible federal or state legislation that could limit access to firearms, ammunition or gun accessories.

Mayor Joetta Hatfield said Fort Gay is the first municipality in West Virginia to adopt such a resolution. She said the move was in response to recent events in Virginia, where the new Democratic majority leadership plans to enact a slew of gun restrictions.

Fort Gay is located in Wayne County along the West Virginia-Kentucky border.

Last week the Putnam County Commission passed a similar resolution.