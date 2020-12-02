WVa airport using new technology to confirm ID, flight info

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Transportation Security Administration at West Virginia's Yeager Airport is using new technology to confirm identification and flight information, the agency said.

The credential authentication technology unit enhances identification of fraudulent driver's licenses, passports and other documents, said John Allen, TSA's federal security director for West Virginia. The system also confirms flight status and reduces the number of documents that are touched.

The units authenticate several thousand types of IDs, including passports, driver’s licenses and military common access cards.

Travelers still have to check in with the airline in advance and bring their boarding pass to the gate to show the airline representative before boarding.

The units will not accept a driver's license after Oct. 1, 2021, if it is not Real ID-compliant, the agency said.