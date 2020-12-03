WSU launches life sciences incubator program in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Washington State University is launching Spinout Space in Spokane, a new life sciences incubator designed to build and grow start-up companies.

The Bank of America Charitable Foundation on Thursday pledged its support for the incubator with a $250,000 anchor grant.

That investment allows the incubator to begin turning WSU research and innovation into biotech, pharma, diagnostics, and medical device companies.

The program is designed to make it as easy as possible to commercialize discovery and invention.

Washington State University operates medical and nursing schools and other health sciences programs in Spokane.