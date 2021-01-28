WHO team in Wuhan departs quarantine for COVID origins study EMILY WANG FUJIYAMA, Associated Press Jan. 28, 2021 Updated: Jan. 28, 2021 3:20 a.m.
1 of5 Workers are seen inside hotel where a team of experts from the World Health Organization are quarantined in Wuhan in centra China's Hubei province on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. A World Health Organization team has emerged from quarantine in the Chinese city of Wuhan to start field work in a fact-finding mission on the origins of the virus that caused the COVID-19 pandemic. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Men wearing masks chat outside the hotel where a team of experts from the World Health Organization are quarantined in Wuhan in centra China's Hubei province on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. A World Health Organization team has emerged from quarantine in the Chinese city of Wuhan to start field work in a fact-finding mission on the origins of the virus that caused the COVID-19 pandemic. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 A cyclist past by the hotel where a team of experts from the World Health Organization are quarantined in Wuhan in centra China's Hubei province on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. A World Health Organization team has emerged from quarantine in the Chinese city of Wuhan to start field work in a fact-finding mission on the origins of the virus that caused the COVID-19 pandemic. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 A security person waves away journalists outside the hotel where a team of experts from the World Health Organization are quarantined in Wuhan in centra China's Hubei province on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. A World Health Organization team has emerged from quarantine in the Chinese city of Wuhan to start field work in a fact-finding mission on the origins of the virus that caused the COVID-19 pandemic. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 Journalists gather outside the hotel where a team of experts from the World Health Organization are quarantined in Wuhan in centra China's Hubei province on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. A World Health Organization team has emerged from quarantine in the Chinese city of Wuhan to start field work in a fact-finding mission on the origins of the virus that caused the COVID-19 pandemic. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
WUHAN, China (AP) — A World Health Organization team emerged from quarantine in the Chinese city of Wuhan on Thursday to start field work in a fact-finding mission on the origins of the virus that caused the COVID-19 pandemic.
The researchers, who were required to complete 14 days in quarantine after arriving in China, left their quarantine hotel and boarded a bus in the midafternoon.
Written By
EMILY WANG FUJIYAMA