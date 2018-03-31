WHL Roundup: Steenbergen leads Broncos to Game 5 win over Pats

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. - Tyler Steenbergen had a hat trick as the Swift Current Broncos beat the Regina Pats 5-2 on Friday in Western Hockey League playoff action.

Glenn Gawdin and Sahvan Khaira also scored while Aleksi Heponiemi tacked on three assists for the Broncos, who lead the first-round series 3-2.

Nick Henry struck twice for the Pats.

Stuart Skinner made 40 saves for Swift Current as Ryan Kubic stopped 28-of-33 shots in defeat.

The Broncos went 3 for 7 on the power play while the Pats were 2 for 4 with the man advantage.

Regina will look to even the series on Saturday when it hosts Game 6.

---

WHEAT KINGS 5 TIGERS 2

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Ty Lewis had a goal and three helpers as Brandon beat the Tigers for a 3-2 first-round series lead.

Connor Gutenberg, Luka Burzan, Linden McCorrister and Stelio Mattheos also scored for the Wheat Kings. Dylan Myskiw made 24 saves in victory.

Ryan Chyzowski had both goals for Medicine Hat. Jordan Hollett turned away 26-of-30 shots in defeat.

Brandon can wrap up the series Sunday when it hosts Game 6.

---

SILVERTIPS 7 THUNDERBIRDS 3

KENT, Wash. — Connor Dewar had a goal and two assists as seven different Everett skaters scored in its Game 4 victory over Seattle.

Sean Richards, Patrick Bajkov, Kevin Davis, Ethan O'Rourke, Riley Sutter and Matt Fonteyne also scored for the Silvertips, who lead the first-round series 3-1. Carter Hart made 28 saves for the win.

Nolan Volcan, Dillon Hamaliuk and Matthew Wedman found the back of the net for the Thunderbirds. Liam Hughes stopped 29-of-35 shots in a losing cause.

Everett can take the series on home ice Saturday.

---

