WHL Roundup: Scott, Raiders blank Giants 4-0 in Game 2 to even finals
PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. - Dante Hannoun had a goal and two assists and Ian Scott earned his league-leading fourth shutout of the playoffs as the Prince Albert Raiders blanked the Vancouver Giants 4-0 on Saturday in Game 2 of the Western Hockey League final.
Sergei Sapego, Noah Gregor and Brett Leason also scored for the Raiders, who evened the series 1-1 after dropping the opener 5-4.
Scott only had to make 15 saves for the shutout as Prince Albert outshot the Giants 27-10 through two periods for a three-goal lead heading into the third.
David Tendeck turned aside 30-of-33 shots for Vancouver, which hosts Game 3 on Tuesday.
The Raiders went 1 for 5 on the power play while the Giants finished 0 for 2 with the man advantage.
