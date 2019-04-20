WHL Roundup: Owen Hardy leads Giants over Chiegs in third-round opener

LANGLEY, B.C. - Owen Hardy had a goal and two assists as the Vancouver Giants opened their Western Hockey League third-round series against the Spokane Chiefs with a 4-1 victory on Friday.

David Tendeck kicked out 30 shots for the Giants, who also got goals form Dawson Holt, Lukas Svejkovsky and Bowen Byram.

Adam Beckman scored for the Chiefs. Bailey Brkin made 26 saves in defeat.

The Giants went 1 for 2 on the power play while the Chiefs were 0 for 2 with the man advantage.

Vancouver hosts Game 2 on Saturday.

---

RAIDERS 1 OIL KINGS 0

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Ian Scott made 26 saves as the Raiders blanked Edmonton in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference final.

Ozzy Wiesblatt scored the game's only goal at 1:48 of the second period for Prince Albert, which hosts Game 2 of the best-of-seven set on Saturday.

Dylan Myskiw turned away 23 shots for the Oil Kings, who had won seven straight playoff games after falling behind 2-1 to Medicine Hat in Round 1.

---