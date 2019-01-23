WHL Roundup: Justin Almeida scores winner, Moose Jaw beats Prince George in OT

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - Justin Almeida scored 30 seconds into overtime as the Moose Jaw Warriors edged the Prince George Cougars 3-2 on Tuesday in Western Hockey League action..

Tristin Langan and Jett Woo also scored for the Warriors (25-11-8), who are 4-0-1 in their last five games.

Ilijah Colina and Vladislav Mikhalchuk replied for the Cougars (16-24-5), who are on a four-game slide.

Adam Evanoff made 23 saves for Moose Jaw as Isaiah DiLaura turned aside 13 shots for Prince George.

---

THUNDERBIRDS 2 CHIEFS 1

KENT, Wash. — Roddy Ross turned aside 34 shots as Seattle held on to hand Spokane its third straight loss.

Nolan Volcan and Matthew Wedman supplied the offence for the Thunderbirds (17-21-5), who are 5-0-1 in their last six outings.

Jake McGrew found the back of the net for the Chiefs (24-15-5), who got 32 saves from Bailey Brkin.

---

RAIDERS 4 ROYALS 1

VICTORIA — Cole Fonstad had a goal and an assist as Prince Albert toppled the Royals to improve to 5-0-1 in its last six contests.

Sean Montgomery, Justin Nachbaur and Max Martin also scored for the Raiders (40-5-2).

Victoria (23-20-1) got its goal from D-Jay Jerome while Griffen Outhouse turned away 27 shots in defeat.

---