WHL Roundup: Guenther hat trick leads Oil Kings in rout over Ice

EDMONTON - Dylan Guenther scored three goals and set up another as the Edmonton Oil Kings routed the Winnipeg Ice 10-1 on Tuesday in the Western Hockey League.

Jake Neighbours, Logan Dowhaniuk and Samuel Stewart had a goal and two helpers apiece for Edmonton (40-10-9) and Vladimir Alistrov, Josh Williams, Scott Atkinson and Carter Souch also scored.

James Form had the lone goal for the Ice (34-22-1).

Oil Kings goaltender Sebastian Cossa made 17 saves.

Liam Hughes started in net for Winnipeg, allowing four goals on 17 shots through 20 minutes. Gage Alexander stopped 18-of-24 attempts the rest of the way.

---

ROCKETS 5 COUGARS 4 (OT)

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Dillon Hamaliuk scored his second of the game in overtime to lift Kelowna (26-26-5) over the Cougars (17-31-8).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 25, 2020.