WHL Roundup: Burzan scores in overtime, Brandon halts Calgary's win streak

CALGARY - Ben McCartney scored twice before Luka Burzan potted the winner 16 seconds into overtime as the Brandon Wheat Kings edged the Calgary Hitmen 6-5 on Friday inWestern Hockey League action.

Stelio Mattheos had a goal and two assists and Caiden Daley and Connor Gutenberg also scored for the Wheat Kings (22-19-7).

Luke Coleman and Mark Kastelic had a pair of goals apiece and Tye Carriere scored the other for the Hitmen (25-19-5), who had their win streak snapped at four games.

Ethan Kruger kicked out 27 shots for Brandon. Jack McNaughton turned aside 32 shots for Calgary.

---

WARRIORS 6 TIGERS 1

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Brayden Tracey had three goals and an assist as the Warriors toppled Medicine Hat to extend their point streak to eight games.

Keenan Taphorn, Kjell Kjemhus and Justin Almeida also scored and Adam Evanoff made 33 saves for Moose Jaw (28-11-8), which is 7-0-1 on its run.

Ryan Chyzowski found the back of the net for the Tigers (27-18-4). Jordan Hollett gave up five goals on 27 shots in 34:49 of work for the loss.

---

OIL KINGS 6 RAIDERS 3

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Conner McDonald and Trey Fix-Wolansky had two goals apiece as Edmonton doubled up the league-leading Raiders for its third win in a row.

Jalen Luypen and Vince Loschiavo also scored for the Oil Kings (28-15-8), who got a 39-save performance from Todd Scott.

Cole Fonstad struck twice and Brayden Pachal had the other for Prince Albert (41-7-2). Ian Scott stopped 22-of-27 shots in defeat.

---

BLADES 3 PATS 1

REGINA — Gary Haden struck twice as Saskatoon got by the Pats to extend its point streak to five games..

Max Gerlach also scored while Nolan Maier turned aside 34 shots for the Blades (30-13-7), who are 4-0-1 in their last five.

Sergei Alkhimov was the lone scorer for Regina (13-35-3). Max Paddock stopped 39-of-41 shots in a losing cause.

---

ICE 3 BRONCOS 2

CRANBROOK, B.C. — Connor McClennon scored twice as Kootenay slipped past Swift Current to snap a four-game slide.

Jaeger White also scored while Jesse Makaj turned away 24 shots for the Ice (11-32-8).

Owen Blocker and Christian Riemer replied for the Broncos (10-36-3). Isaac Poulter made 28 saves in defeat.

---

HURRICANES 6 REBELS 2

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Jake Leschyshyn, Nick Henry and Igor Merezhko all scored twice to lead the Hurricanes over Red Deer.

Carl Tetachuk kicked out 26 shots to help Lethbridge (26-15-8) avoid a third straight loss.

Josh Tarzwell and Oleg Zaytsev scored for the Rebels (28-17-3). Ethan Anders allowed four goals on 20 shots for the loss.

---

BLAZERS 4 COUGARS 1

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Kyrell Sopotyk scored twice as the Blazers dealt Prince George its eighth loss in a row.

Orrin Centazzo and Brodi Stuart also scored for Kamloops (20-25-4), which got 26 saves from Dylan Ferguson.

Taylor Gauthier stopped 40-of-43 shots while Vladislav Mikhalchuk made the scoresheet for the Cougars (16-28-5).

---

WINTERHAWKS 3 GIANTS 0

PORTLAND, Ore. — Shane Farkas stopped 24 shots as the Winterhawks halted Vancouver's point streak at 10 games.

Reece Newkirk scored twice and Joachim Blichfeld added the other for Portland (31-14-5).

Trent Miner kicked out 26-of-28 shots for the Giants (32-13-3), who were 9-0-1 in their last 10.

---

CHIEFS 4 ROCKETS 0

SPOKANE, Wash. — Reece Klassen stopped all 25 shots his way as the Chiefs blanked Kelowna.

Adam Beckman scored twice while Nolan Reid and Jake McGrew rounded out the Spokane (26-17-5) offence.

Roman Basran combined with James Porter for 28 saves for the Rockets (20-25-5).

---

ROYALS 5 AMERICANS 2

VICTORIA — Blue-liner Ralph Jarratt had a goal and an assist as the Royals toppled Tri-City.

Logan Doust, Igor Martynov, D-Jay Jerome and Tarun Fizer also scored while Griffen Outhouse made 24 saves for Victoria (25-20-2).

Krystof Hrabik and Kyle Olson replied for the Americans (25-19-3). Beck Warm stopped 25-of-29 shots in a losing cause.

---

SILVERTIPS 5 THUNDERBIRDS 2

KENT, Wash. — Bryce Kindopp third goal of the night at 6:42 of the third lifted Everett over Seattle for its third win in a row.

Dawson Butt and Zack Andrusiak also scored as Dustin Wolf turned aside 29 shots for the Silvertips (36-12-2).

Andrej Kukuca and Matthew Wedman scored for the Thunderbirds (19-23-6). Roddy Ross made 33 saves in defeat.

---