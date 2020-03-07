WHL Roundup: Adam Beckman increases league-leading point total in Chiefs win

RED DEER, Alta. - Adam Beckman used a hat trick to increase his league lead in goals, and the Spokane Chiefs defeated the Red Deer Rebels 5-1 on Friday in Western Hockey League action.

Beckman also tacked on an assist and currently paces the WHL with 47 goals and 104 points in 61 games.

Ty Smith scored once and set up two more to help Spokane earn its eighth win in a row.

Michael King also scored for the Chiefs (39-18-5), who got 32 saves from James Porter Jr.

Cameron Hausinger was the lone scorer for the Rebels (22-33-5).

Byron Fancy turned aside 31 shots for Red Deer.

---

OIL KINGS 4 BRONCOS 1

EDMONTON — Josh Williams put his team ahead for good at 12:09 of the second as the Oil Kings (42-11-10) handed Swift Current (10-47-4) its 16th loss in a row.

---

SILVERTIPS 6 AMERICANS 0

EVERETT, Wash. — Braden Holt made 16 saves and Jake Christiansen scored twice as the Silvertips (45-12-4) won their 11th straight game while dealing Tri-City (17-38-6) its seventh loss in a row.

---

BLAZERS 6 HURRICANES 3

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Connor Zary scored a hat trick and Ryan Hughes added two goals and two helpers as the Blazers (39-17-4) toppled Lethbridge (37-18-7) for their fourth straight win.

---

ROCKETS 6 THUNDERBIRDS 0

KELOWNA, B.C. — Pavel Novak scored twice and Roman Basran made 19 saves as the Rockets (28-27-6) dealt Seattle (23-31-7) its fourth consecutive loss.

---

TIGERS 6 HITMEN 1

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Cole Sillinger struck twice and Mads Sogaard stopped 28 shots as the Tigers (39-19-3) picked up their fourth win in a row by downing Calgary (35-23-5).

---

ICE 4 WARRIORS 1

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Owen Pederson struck twice and Peyton Krebs tacked on two assists as Winnipeg (35-24-1) topped the Warriors (14-42-4) to end a four-game slide.

---

WHEAT KINGS 3 RAIDERS 2 (OT)

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Ridly Greig scored his second of the night 29 seconds into overtime, and Brandon (35-21-6) halted the Raiders' (35-17-10) three-game win streak.

---

COUGARS 5 GIANTS 4

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Josh Maser broke a 4-4 deadlock with his third goal of the night at 14:42 of the third, lifting the Cougars (19-34-8) over Vancouver (32-24-5).

---

BLADES 2 PATS 1 (OT)

SASKATOON — Kyle Crnkovic potted the winner at 1:14 of overtime and Nolan Maier kicked out 32 shots as the Blades (32-24-5) slipped past Regina (21-33-7).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 6, 2020.