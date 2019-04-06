https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/WHL-Miner-perfect-as-Giants-top-Royals-3-0-to-13746386.php
WHL: Miner perfect as Giants top Royals 3-0 to open second round playoff series
LANGLEY, B.C. - Trent Miner stopped all 15 shots he faced as the Vancouver Giants blanked the Victoria Royals 3-0 on Friday in Game 1 of their second round Western Hockey League playoff series.
Davis Koch, Jared Dmytriw and Dawson Holt supplied the offence for the Giants.
Griffen Outhouse made 25 saves for Victoria.
Vancouver was 1 for 3 on the power play and the Royals could not score on their three man advantages.
RAIDERS 6 BLADES 1
PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Sean Montgomery had a hat trick as the Raiders downed Saskatoon to open their best-of-seven series.
Parker Kelly had a pair of goals for Prince Albert and Brett Leason put away the winner early in the first period.
Chase Wouters replied for the Blades.
