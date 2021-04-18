WHL 2020-21 Standings

WHL

2020-21 Regular Season

All Times Eastern

East Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pt Brandon 20 15 3 2 0 86 50 32 Saskatoon 19 14 2 2 1 67 44 31 Winnipeg 19 13 5 1 0 75 55 27 Prince Albert 18 7 8 2 1 48 58 17 Regina 18 6 9 2 1 57 75 15 Moose Jaw 19 7 11 1 0 54 74 15 Swift Current 19 4 14 1 0 56 87 9

Central Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pt Edmonton 15 13 1 0 1 73 26 27 Medicine Hat 15 11 3 0 1 66 44 23 Lethbridge 16 7 7 2 0 57 71 16 Calgary 14 6 6 2 0 43 51 14 Red Deer 18 2 14 2 0 42 89 6

B.C. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pt Kamloops 8 7 1 0 0 37 21 14 Vancouver 9 6 3 0 0 33 25 12 Prince George 10 4 4 1 1 32 36 10 Kelowna 3 2 1 0 0 12 11 4 Victoria 10 1 8 1 0 25 46 3

U.S. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pt Everett 14 11 3 0 0 54 28 22 Portland 14 6 5 3 0 47 48 15 Seattle 14 7 7 0 0 41 45 14 Spokane 12 4 5 2 1 34 42 11 Tri-City 12 5 7 0 0 29 42 10

Note: Depending upon number of postponed or cancelled games, teams will be ranked at conclusion of season based upon winning percentage (schedule subject to change); Winning team receives two points; a team losing in overtime or shootout receives one, which is registered in the OTL or SOL column.

Sunday's results

Everett 6 Portland 2

Vancouver at Kamloops

Edmonton at Lethbridge

Edmonton at Calgary (ppd., virus)

Tri-City at Spokane (ppd., virus)

At Regina

Brandon 5 Winnipeg 4 (OT)

Regina vs. Prince Albert

Saturday's results

Lethbridge 6 Edmonton 5 (SO)

Medicine Hat 5 Red Deer 2

Portland 3 Seattle 1

Spokane at Tri-City (ppd., virus)

Calgary at Edmonton (ppd., virus)

Lethbridge at Red Deer (ppd., virus)

At Regina

Brandon 4 Moose Jaw 1

Swift Current 3 Saskatoon 2 (SO)

At Kamloops, B.C.

Kelowna 7 Prince George 5

Monday's games

Winnipeg vs. Swift Current (at Regina), 6 p.m.

Red Deer at Medicine Hat, 9 p.m.

Prince Albert vs. Moose Jaw (at Regina), 10 p.m.

Prince George vs. Vancouver (at Kamloops, B.C.), 10 p.m.

Kelowna vs. Victoria (at Kelowna, B.C.), 10:05 p.m.

Tuesday's games

Saskatoon at Regina, 8 p.m.

Kelowna at Kamloops, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's games

Brandon vs. Swift Current (at Regina), 6 p.m.

Moose Jaw vs. Winnipeg (at Regina), 10 p.m.

Vancouver vs. Victoria (at Kelowna, B.C.), 10:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Seattle (ppd., virus)

Thursday's games

Saskatoon vs. Prince Albert (at Regina), 6 p.m.

Everett at Spokane, 9:10 p.m.

Swift Current at Regina, 10 p.m.

Kamloops vs. Prince George (at Kamloops, B.C.), 10 p.m.

Friday's games

Saskatoon vs. Winnipeg (at Regina), 6 p.m.

Lethbridge at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Red Deer at Medicine Hat, 9 p.m.

Everett at Spokane, 9:10 p.m.

Regina vs. Moose Jaw (at Regina), 10 p.m.

Victoria at Kamloops, 10 p.m.

Prince George at Kelowna, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday, Apr. 24

Seattle at Portland, 8 p.m.

Prince Albert vs. Brandon (at Regina), 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Lethbridge, 9 p.m.

Medicine Hat at Red Deer, 9 p.m.

Tri-City at Everett, 9:05 p.m.

Vancouver at Kelowna, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday, Apr. 25

Swift Current vs. Moose Jaw (at Regina), 6 p.m.

Spokane at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Portland, 8 p.m.

Kamloops vs. Vancouver (at Kamloops, B.C.), 9 p.m.

Regina vs. Brandon (at Regina), 10 p.m.