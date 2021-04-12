WHL 2020-21 Standings

WHL

2020-21 Regular-season Standings

All Times Eastern

East Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pt Saskatoon 16 12 2 2 0 58 40 26 Brandon 15 11 3 2 0 64 39 24 Winnipeg 15 11 4 0 0 60 40 22 Regina 15 6 6 2 1 53 64 15 Moose Jaw 16 7 8 1 0 50 60 15 Prince Albert 16 5 8 2 1 42 56 13 Swift Current 16 3 12 1 0 49 77 7

Central Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pt Edmonton 13 12 1 0 0 64 20 24 Medicine Hat 13 9 3 0 1 57 40 19 Calgary 14 6 6 2 0 43 51 14 Lethbridge 13 5 6 2 0 43 57 12 Red Deer 15 2 11 2 0 33 72 6

B.C. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pt Kamloops 7 6 1 0 0 32 21 12 Vancouver 7 5 2 0 0 28 21 10 Prince George 6 2 2 1 1 18 21 6 Victoria 8 1 6 1 0 23 37 3 Kelowna 2 1 1 0 0 5 6 2

U.S. Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pt Everett 11 9 2 0 0 40 19 18 Seattle 11 6 5 0 0 33 35 12 Portland 11 5 4 2 0 39 37 12 Tri-City 11 5 6 0 0 27 38 10 Spokane 10 2 5 2 1 26 36 7

Note: Depending upon number of postponed or cancelled games, teams will be ranked at conclusion of season based upon winning percentage (schedule subject to change); Winning team receives two points; a team losing in overtime or shootout receives one, which is registered in the OTL or SOL column.

Monday's results

Red Deer at Lethbridge

Calgary at Red Deer (ppd., virus)

Medicine Hat at Lethbridge (ppd., virus)

Victoria at Kelowna (ppd., virus)

At Regina

Regina vs. Winnipeg

At Kamloops, B.C.

Vancouver vs. Prince George

Sunday's results

Seattle 3 Tri-City 2

Red Deer at Calgary (ppd., virus)

At Regina

Prince Albert 4 Swift Current 2

Saskatoon 3 Brandon 2

At Kelowna, B.C.

Kamloops 4 Victoria 3

At Kamloops, B.C.

Vancouver vs. Prince George (ppd., virus)

Saturday's results

Lethbridge 5 Red Deer 2

Portland 7 Spokane 6

Tri-City 6 Everett 2

Lethbridge at Medicine Hat (ppd., virus)

Prince George at Kelowna (ppd., virus)

At Regina

Saskatoon 4 Moose Jaw 2

Winnipeg 4 Prince Albert 3 (OT)

At Kamloops, B.C.

Prince George 6 Vancouver 3

Tuesday's games

Brandon vs. Moose Jaw (at Regina), 6 p.m.

Tri-City at Seattle, 9:05 p.m.

Prince Albert at Regina, 10 p.m.

Spokane at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

Kelowna vs. Vancouver (at Kamloops, B.C.) (ppd., virus)

Wednesday's games

Saskatoon vs. Swift Current (at Regina), 6 p.m.

Spokane at Portland, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg vs. Brandon (at Regina), 10 p.m.

Prince George at Kamloops, 10 p.m.

Thursday's games

Regina vs. Saskatoon (at Regina), 6 p.m.

Moose Jaw vs. Prince Albert (at Regina), 10 p.m.

Victoria vs. Vancouver (at Kamloops, B.C.), 10 p.m.

Kamloops at Kelowna (ppd., virus)

Friday's games

Swift Current vs. Winnipeg (at Regina), 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Red Deer at Lethbridge, 9 p.m.

Everett Seattle, 9:05 p.m.

Prince George vs. Victoria (at Kelowna, B.C.), 10:05 p.m.

Saturday, Apr. 17

Moose Jaw vs. Brandon (at Regina), 6 p.m.

Seattle at Portland, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Lethbridge at Red Deer, 9 p.m.

Spokane at Tri-City, 9:05 p.m.

Swift Current vs. Saskatoon (at Regina), 10 p.m.

Kelowna vs. Prince George (at Kamloops, B.C.), 10 p.m.

Sunday, Apr. 18

Brandon vs. Winnipeg (at Regina), 6 p.m.

Portland at Everett, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Spokane, 8:10 p.m.

Vancouver at Kamloops, 9 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Regina vs. Prince Albert (at Regina), 10 p.m.