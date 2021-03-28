WHL 2020-21 Standings

WHL 2020-21 Regular-season Standings All Times Eastern East Division GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pt Saskatoon 8 7 0 1 0 36 21 15 Brandon 9 6 2 1 0 37 27 13 Winnipeg 8 5 3 0 0 33 26 10 Moose Jaw 8 4 4 0 0 23 30 8 Prince Albert 8 3 3 1 1 25 26 8 Regina 8 2 4 2 0 26 40 6 Swift Current 9 2 5 1 0 29 39 5 Central Division GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pt Edmonton 10 9 1 0 0 44 16 18 Medicine Hat 10 7 3 0 0 43 29 14 Calgary 11 5 5 1 0 32 37 11 Lethbridge 11 3 6 2 0 32 62 9 Red Deer 10 2 6 2 0 24 41 6 B.C. Division GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pt Kamloops 2 2 0 0 0 12 7 2 Vancouver 2 1 1 0 0 9 7 2 Kelowna 2 1 1 0 0 5 6 2 Prince George 1 0 1 0 0 4 5 0 Victoria 1 0 1 0 0 0 5 0 U.S. Division GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pt Everett 5 5 0 0 0 20 2 10 Portland 6 3 1 2 0 20 16 8 Seattle 5 3 2 0 0 17 16 6 Tri-City 5 2 3 0 0 7 18 4 Spokane 5 0 4 0 1 6 18 1 Note: Depending upon number of postponed or cancelled games, teams will be ranked at conclusion of season based upon winning percentage (schedule subject to change); Winning team receives two points; a team losing in overtime or shootout receives one, which is registered in the OTL or SOL column. Sunday's results Calgary 2 Edmonton 1 Everett 6 Tri-City 1 Medicine Hat 5 Lethbridge 4 (OT) Portland 7 Seattle 4 At Kamloops, B.C. Vancouver 6 Kelowna 0 At Regina Brandon 5 Swift Current 2 Moose Jaw vs. Winnipeg Saturday's results Edmonton 5 Calgary 2 Kamloops 5 Prince George 4 0 Medicine Hat 6 Lethbridge 3 Seattle 3 Portland 2 Tri-City 3 Spokane 0 At Regina Prince Albert 5 Moose Jaw 2 Friday's results Saskatoon 7 Regina 3 Seattle 5 Spokane 0 Everett 2 Portland 1 (OT) Edmonton 4 Calgary 3 Medicine Hat 3 Lethbridge 0 Kamloops 7 Vancouver 3 Kelowna 5 Victoria 0 At Regina Swift Current 7 Winnipeg 4 Monday's games Saskatoon vs. Prince Albert (at Regina), 6 p.m. Swift Current at Regina, 10 p.m. Prince George vs. Victoria (at Kelowna, B.C.), 10:05 p.m. Tuesday's games Prince Albert vs. Brandon (at Regina), 6 p.m. Regina vs. Moose Jaw (at Regina), 10 p.m. Victoria vs. Vancouver (at Kamloops, B.C.), 10 p.m. Kamloops at Kelowna, 10:05 p.m. Wednesday's games Everett at Seattle, 9:05 p.m. Saskatoon vs. Winnipeg (at Regina), 10 p.m. Vancouver vs. Prince George (at Kamloops, B.C.), 10 p.m. Thursday's games Swift Current vs. Moose Jaw (at Regina), 6 p.m. Regina vs. Brandon (at Regina), 10 p.m. Kamloops vs. Victoria (at Kelowna, B.C.), 10:05 p.m. Friday's games Winnipeg vs. Prince Albert (at Regina), 6 p.m. Tri-City at Portland, 8 p.m. Calgary at Medicine Hat, 9 p.m. Edmonton at Red Deer, 9 p.m. Moose Jaw vs. Saskatoon (at Regina), 10 p.m. Kelowna vs. Prince George (at Kamloops, B.C.), 10 p.m. Seattle at Everett, 10:05 p.m. Saturday, Apr. 3 Red Deer at Edmonton, 4 p.m. Winnipeg at Regina, 6 p.m. Medicine Hat at Calgary, 9 p.m. Spokane at Tri City, 9:05 p.m. Portland at Everett, 9:05 p.m. Prince Albert vs. Swift Current (at Regina), 10 p.m. Kamloops vs. Vancouver (at Kamloops, B.C.), 10 p.m. Kelowna vs. Victoria (at Kelowna, B.C.), 10:05 p.m. Sunday, Apr. 4 Seattle at Spokane, 8:10 p.m. Prince George at Kamloops, 9 p.m. Brandon vs. Saskatoon (at Regina), 10 p.m.