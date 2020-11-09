https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/WA-SuptEd-Cnty-15713857.php
WA-SuptEd-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Washington by county in
the race for Supt of Education.
|TP
|PR
|Reykdal
|Espinoza
|Adams
|3
|2
|1,932
|2,589
|Asotin
|7
|6
|5,178
|4,754
|Benton
|50
|47
|42,270
|46,978
|Chelan
|21
|20
|18,667
|18,111
|Clallam
|24
|20
|19,989
|17,473
|Clark
|125
|117
|110,774
|111,988
|Columbia
|2
|1
|960
|997
|Cowlitz
|30
|28
|24,370
|26,676
|Douglas
|10
|9
|8,192
|9,934
|Ferry
|2
|1
|1,527
|2,125
|Franklin
|15
|14
|11,481
|16,884
|Garfield
|2
|2
|624
|597
|Grant
|19
|11
|10,327
|12,016
|Grays Harb
|20
|18
|16,203
|15,266
|Island
|24
|23
|23,948
|21,883
|Jefferson
|12
|10
|12,655
|7,914
|King
|595
|560
|679,821
|368,489
|Kitsap
|79
|75
|72,357
|63,569
|Kittitas
|11
|10
|10,816
|11,040
|Klickitat
|7
|5
|4,693
|4,959
|Lewis
|23
|22
|17,454
|21,250
|Lincoln
|4
|3
|2,614
|3,467
|Mason
|18
|17
|15,999
|15,133
|Okanogan
|11
|8
|7,545
|7,263
|Pacific
|7
|6
|6,296
|5,498
|Pend Oreil
|4
|3
|3,210
|3,930
|Pierce
|227
|214
|197,663
|202,418
|San Juan
|6
|5
|6,884
|4,256
|Skagit
|35
|25
|25,974
|22,929
|Skamania
|4
|3
|2,941
|2,867
|Snohomish
|213
|202
|202,242
|181,371
|Spokane
|145
|136
|124,264
|127,356
|Stevens
|15
|12
|8,202
|10,285
|Thurston
|82
|73
|79,732
|60,893
|Wahkiakum
|2
|1
|1,294
|1,216
|Walla Wlla
|16
|11
|10,986
|9,940
|Whatcom
|64
|61
|65,634
|56,561
|Whitman
|11
|8
|7,868
|6,737
|Yakima
|55
|42
|36,077
|34,375
|Totals
|2,000
|1,831
|1,899,663
|1,541,987
AP Elections 11-09-2020 14:03
View Comments