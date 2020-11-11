https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/WA-SuprCt-Position-6-Unexp-Cnty-15717399.php
WA-SuprCt-Position 6 - Unexp-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Washington by county in
the race for Supreme Court Position 6 - Unexpired.
|TP
|PR
|Serns
|Whitener
|Adams
|3
|2
|2,287
|1,953
|Asotin
|7
|6
|4,336
|5,373
|Benton
|50
|49
|38,283
|46,186
|Chelan
|21
|20
|14,773
|19,451
|Clallam
|24
|23
|14,195
|24,612
|Clark
|125
|121
|77,982
|137,852
|Columbia
|2
|1
|934
|945
|Cowlitz
|30
|29
|22,652
|27,172
|Douglas
|10
|9
|8,129
|8,743
|Ferry
|2
|1
|1,638
|1,830
|Franklin
|15
|14
|12,514
|14,187
|Garfield
|2
|2
|595
|552
|Grant
|19
|16
|14,422
|14,605
|Grays Harb
|20
|18
|12,508
|17,413
|Island
|24
|23
|14,651
|28,919
|Jefferson
|12
|10
|4,594
|15,452
|King
|595
|593
|228,317
|784,157
|Kitsap
|79
|77
|42,852
|89,475
|Kittitas
|11
|10
|8,541
|11,361
|Klickitat
|7
|6
|3,696
|5,794
|Lewis
|23
|22
|19,539
|16,921
|Lincoln
|4
|3
|3,541
|2,259
|Mason
|18
|17
|12,072
|17,581
|Okanogan
|11
|10
|7,110
|9,563
|Pacific
|7
|6
|4,447
|6,713
|Pend Oreil
|4
|3
|3,405
|3,436
|Pierce
|227
|221
|144,289
|243,127
|San Juan
|6
|5
|1,910
|8,545
|Skagit
|35
|28
|17,860
|31,319
|Skamania
|4
|3
|2,460
|3,296
|Snohomish
|213
|208
|130,328
|238,124
|Spokane
|145
|139
|102,810
|141,402
|Stevens
|15
|12
|8,800
|8,663
|Thurston
|82
|77
|44,834
|92,212
|Wahkiakum
|2
|1
|1,048
|1,257
|Walla Wlla
|16
|11
|7,830
|11,650
|Whatcom
|64
|62
|32,433
|79,133
|Whitman
|11
|9
|5,875
|10,077
|Yakima
|55
|53
|36,103
|44,692
|Totals
|2,000
|1,920
|1,114,593
|2,226,002
AP Elections 11-10-2020 16:03
