WA: School bus carrier should be fined $364K for violations

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state regulators found more than 600 safety and procedural violations by school bus carrier First Student in the past two years, dozens of which persisted for years after company officials were warned of the infractions.

The Seattle Times reports the company repeatedly failed to screen drivers for drugs and alcohol, cleared employees to drive before they’d completed an application for employment or a history of their driving records, provided false information on driver records and allowed some vehicles to continue running even when seats weren’t securely attached, according to a complaint from the state’s Utilities and Transportation Commission.