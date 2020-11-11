WA-Ref-90-ReqPubSchoolSexEd-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Washington by county in

the voting on the Referendum 90 - Require Sex Education.

TP PR Approved Rejected Adams 3 2 1,508 3,494 Asotin 7 6 5,517 5,932 Benton 50 49 37,240 62,439 Chelan 21 20 18,895 21,043 Clallam 24 23 23,242 21,573 Clark 125 121 143,644 108,856 Columbia 2 1 758 1,595 Cowlitz 30 29 25,251 33,029 Douglas 10 9 8,111 12,103 Ferry 2 1 1,376 2,780 Franklin 15 14 11,452 19,215 Garfield 2 2 430 1,000 Grant 19 16 10,594 22,452 Grays Harb 20 18 15,693 19,883 Island 24 23 28,238 23,471 Jefferson 12 10 15,874 7,236 King 595 593 848,433 308,862 Kitsap 79 77 88,427 64,740 Kittitas 11 10 11,755 12,870 Klickitat 7 6 5,408 5,983 Lewis 23 22 14,452 29,772 Lincoln 4 3 1,752 5,070 Mason 18 17 16,768 18,881 Okanogan 11 10 8,686 11,488 Pacific 7 6 6,651 6,945 Pend Oreil 4 3 2,723 5,527 Pierce 227 221 236,965 211,777 San Juan 6 5 9,052 3,479 Skagit 35 28 31,056 28,661 Skamania 4 3 3,366 3,489 Snohomish 213 208 236,469 185,084 Spokane 145 139 132,217 153,679 Stevens 15 12 6,367 14,730 Thurston 82 77 89,719 65,864 Wahkiakum 2 1 1,250 1,609 Walla Wlla 16 11 11,434 11,271 Whatcom 64 62 80,179 53,779 Whitman 11 9 10,496 8,228 Yakima 55 53 42,155 48,943 Totals 2,000 1,920 2,243,603 1,626,832

AP Elections 11-10-2020 16:03