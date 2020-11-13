By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Washington by county in

the race for Lieutenant Governor.

TP PR Heck Liias
Adams 3 2 1,551 1,080
Asotin 7 6 4,762 2,996
Benton 50 49 31,715 25,602
Chelan 21 20 14,212 9,439
Clallam 24 23 20,852 11,786
Clark 125 122 104,322 77,709
Columbia 2 1 720 434
Cowlitz 30 29 21,812 12,796
Douglas 10 9 6,517 3,995
Ferry 2 1 1,404 860
Franklin 15 14 9,861 8,322
Garfield 2 2 448 266
Grant 19 18 11,107 7,652
Grays Harb 20 19 17,340 8,042
Island 24 23 21,636 14,429
Jefferson 12 11 12,303 6,498
King 595 594 526,202 445,373
Kitsap 79 77 67,451 45,003
Kittitas 11 10 8,479 6,004
Klickitat 7 6 4,366 3,209
Lewis 23 22 14,826 7,854
Lincoln 4 3 1,769 922
Mason 18 17 16,566 7,685
Okanogan 11 10 6,873 4,560
Pacific 7 6 6,566 2,974
Pend Oreil 4 3 2,671 1,840
Pierce 227 227 208,299 115,781
San Juan 6 5 4,597 5,375
Skagit 35 31 26,111 17,089
Skamania 4 3 2,605 1,644
Snohomish 213 212 169,735 136,425
Spokane 145 141 105,238 82,904
Stevens 15 15 7,808 4,887
Thurston 82 79 81,092 41,060
Wahkiakum 2 1 1,052 589
Walla Wlla 16 13 10,187 7,639
Whatcom 64 63 51,136 42,154
Whitman 11 9 7,036 5,882
Yakima 55 54 34,642 25,751
Totals 2,000 1,950 1,645,869 1,204,510

AP Elections 11-13-2020 09:03