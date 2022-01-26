WA Legislature OKs pause to long-term care program and tax RACHEL LA CORTE, Associated Press Jan. 26, 2022 Updated: Jan. 26, 2022 7:49 p.m.
1 of10 With most Senators attending remotely, the floor of the Washington Senate is shown Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash., during debate on a measure that would delay implementation of a long-term care program and the payroll tax that pays for it. The Senate passed the measure, which was passed by the House last week, and Gov. Jay Inslee is expected to sign the measure on Friday. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
2 of10 Democratic Senate Majority Leader Andy Billig, D-Spokane, speaks on the floor of the Senate, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash., during debate on a measure that would delay implementation of a long-term care program and the payroll tax that pays for it. The Senate passed the measure, which was passed by the House last week, and Gov. Jay Inslee is expected to sign the measure on Friday. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
3 of10 Sen. John Braun, R-Centralia, speaks on the floor of the Senate, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash., during debate on a measure that would delay implementation of a long-term care program and the payroll tax that pays for it. The Senate passed the measure, which was passed by the House last week, and Gov. Jay Inslee is expected to sign the measure on Friday. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
4 of10 With most Senators attending remotely and shown on a video display, legislative workers are shown on the Senate floor, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash., during debate on a measure that would delay implementation of a long-term care program and the payroll tax that pays for it. The Senate passed the measure, which was passed by the House last week, and Gov. Jay Inslee is expected to sign the measure on Friday. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less 5 of10
6 of10 With most Senators attending remotely and shown on a video display at right, a measure that would delay implementation of a long-term care program and the payroll tax that pays for it is shown on a display at left on the Senate floor, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash., during debate on the bill. The Senate passed the measure, which was passed by the House last week, and Gov. Jay Inslee is expected to sign the measure on Friday. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
7 of10 State Sens. Joe Nguyen, D-White Center, lower left, Emily Randall, D-Bremerton, upper left, Andy Billig, D-Spokane, upper right, and Jamie Pedersen, D-Seattle, lower right, confer on the floor of the Senate, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash., during debate on a measure that would delay implementation of a long-term care program and the payroll tax that pays for it. The Senate passed the measure, which was passed by the House last week, and Gov. Jay Inslee is expected to sign the measure on Friday. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
8 of10 Sen. Reuven Carlyle, D-Seattle, listens to speakers on the floor of the Senate, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash., during debate on a measure that would delay implementation of a long-term care program and the payroll tax that pays for it. The Senate passed the measure, which was passed by the House last week, and Gov. Jay Inslee is expected to sign the measure on Friday. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
9 of10 Lt. Gov. Denny Heck, a Democrat, right, presides over the Senate, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash., during debate on a measure that would delay implementation of a long-term care program and the payroll tax that pays for it. The Senate passed the measure, which was passed by the House last week, and Gov. Jay Inslee is expected to sign the measure on Friday. Ted S. Warren/AP Show More Show Less
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington state Legislature on Wednesday fast-tracked a delay of the implementation of a long-term care program — and the payroll tax that pays for it — to address solvency concerns and other issues raised about the first-in-the-nation defined benefit.
The bipartisan 46-3 vote in the Democratic-controlled Senate comes a week after the House passed the delay on a 91-6 vote. It now heads to Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee, who is expected to sign the measure Friday.
Written By
RACHEL LA CORTE