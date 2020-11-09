WA-House-3-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Washington by county in

the race for U.S. House District 3.

TP PR Herrera Long Clark 125 117 139,304 126,552 Cowlitz 30 28 36,645 21,767 Klickitat 7 5 6,658 4,743 Lewis 23 22 31,009 13,041 Pacific 7 6 7,457 6,260 Skamania 4 3 3,990 2,820 Thurston 4 3 4,342 2,216 Wahkiakum 2 1 1,886 1,028 Totals 202 185 231,291 178,427

AP Elections 11-09-2020 14:03