WA-Amend-SJR8212InvestPubFund-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Washington by county in

the voting on the Constitutional Amendment SJR 8212 - Invest Public

Funds.

TP PR Approved Rejected Adams 3 2 1,475 3,380 Asotin 7 6 4,049 7,009 Benton 50 47 32,247 62,837 Chelan 21 20 15,052 24,574 Clallam 24 20 16,979 23,063 Clark 125 117 102,816 147,994 Columbia 2 1 613 1,646 Cowlitz 30 28 16,429 39,591 Douglas 10 9 6,282 13,227 Ferry 2 1 1,028 3,007 Franklin 15 14 9,494 19,880 Garfield 2 2 432 935 Grant 19 11 7,063 17,378 Grays Harb 20 18 11,170 23,577 Island 24 23 21,621 28,162 Jefferson 12 10 11,775 10,569 King 595 560 648,991 452,860 Kitsap 79 75 63,842 83,146 Kittitas 11 10 8,637 15,172 Klickitat 7 5 3,725 7,145 Lewis 23 22 12,116 30,219 Lincoln 4 3 1,785 4,780 Mason 18 17 11,704 22,922 Okanogan 11 8 5,585 10,486 Pacific 7 6 4,389 8,738 Pend Oreil 4 3 2,141 5,862 Pierce 227 214 170,077 253,770 San Juan 6 5 6,070 5,696 Skagit 35 25 21,679 30,568 Skamania 4 3 2,065 4,398 Snohomish 213 202 173,120 230,871 Spokane 145 136 103,988 172,675 Stevens 15 12 5,447 15,099 Thurston 82 73 65,577 81,131 Wahkiakum 2 1 808 1,971 Walla Wlla 16 11 8,555 13,344 Whatcom 64 61 74,923 53,577 Whitman 11 8 6,821 8,744 Yakima 55 42 26,685 47,109 Totals 2,000 1,831 1,687,255 1,987,112

AP Elections 11-09-2020 14:03