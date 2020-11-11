https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/WA-AdvVote-34EndBusinessTaxHike-Cnty-15717388.php
WA-AdvVote-34EndBusinessTaxHike-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Washington by county in
the voting on the Advisory Vote 34 - Repeal Business Tax Hike.
|TP
|PR
|Repealed
|Maintnd
|Adams
|3
|2
|4,009
|836
|Asotin
|7
|6
|8,459
|2,471
|Benton
|50
|49
|72,797
|22,427
|Chelan
|21
|20
|28,511
|10,965
|Clallam
|24
|23
|29,007
|13,352
|Clark
|125
|121
|167,709
|78,745
|Columbia
|2
|1
|1,869
|381
|Cowlitz
|30
|29
|44,263
|12,061
|Douglas
|10
|9
|15,121
|4,336
|Ferry
|2
|1
|3,364
|687
|Franklin
|15
|14
|22,615
|6,961
|Garfield
|2
|2
|1,122
|251
|Grant
|19
|16
|26,756
|6,048
|Grays Harb
|20
|18
|25,994
|8,608
|Island
|24
|23
|31,728
|17,222
|Jefferson
|12
|10
|10,862
|11,167
|King
|595
|593
|512,321
|578,085
|Kitsap
|79
|77
|91,584
|54,240
|Kittitas
|11
|10
|17,025
|6,428
|Klickitat
|7
|6
|8,139
|3,058
|Lewis
|23
|22
|34,916
|7,917
|Lincoln
|4
|3
|5,746
|880
|Mason
|18
|17
|25,827
|8,615
|Okanogan
|11
|10
|14,421
|4,985
|Pacific
|7
|6
|9,902
|3,251
|Pend Oreil
|4
|3
|6,705
|1,296
|Pierce
|227
|221
|292,155
|137,771
|San Juan
|6
|5
|5,366
|6,017
|Skagit
|35
|28
|37,796
|18,173
|Skamania
|4
|3
|4,880
|1,731
|Snohomish
|213
|208
|258,764
|143,325
|Spokane
|145
|139
|189,683
|83,380
|Stevens
|15
|12
|17,133
|3,520
|Thurston
|82
|77
|90,849
|57,323
|Wahkiakum
|2
|1
|2,166
|613
|Walla Wlla
|16
|11
|15,105
|6,354
|Whatcom
|64
|62
|72,536
|53,977
|Whitman
|11
|9
|11,073
|6,656
|Yakima
|55
|53
|66,251
|22,084
|Totals
|2,000
|1,920
|2,284,529
|1,406,197
AP Elections 11-10-2020 16:03
View Comments