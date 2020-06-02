W. Virginia gov. recommends 12 projects for federal funds

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has recommended 12 development projects located on or nearby abandoned mine lands to get over $27 million in federal funds.

The projects recommended Thursday include constructions for an ATV resort, a wildlife education center and water treatment systems, according to a news release from the state's Environmental Protection Department.

The recipients applied for grant funding earlier this year and were considered by different state agencies and the governor’s office.

“We’ve received $105 million over the past four years, all going into economic development activities, and we’ve already received notice that we’re going to get another $25 million in funding for the next year,” the state's Environmental Protection Sec. Austin Caperton said during the virtual ceremony announcing the recommendations.

“This is a lot of money and it could really and truly go a long way,” Gov. Justice said.

To be eligible for the grants, all recommended projects have to be located on or adjacent to abandoned mine land sites where extractions or processing of minerals ceased prior to Aug. 1977, the release said.

The projects and their grants still need final approval by the federal government.