W.Va. working on $100 savings bonds for young vaccinated

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia officials are still working to hammer out details of how to send $100 savings bonds for residents age 16 to 35 who get a coronavirus shot.
Republican Gov. Jim Justice said the incentive program to immunize young people will also apply retroactively for anyone in the age range who already received a vaccine. He said his administration is working with the U.S. Treasury Department to make arrangements for the bonds, which can take up to two decades to mature to their full value.