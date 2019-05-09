W.Va. joins program to rate addiction treatment programs

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia will be part of a national pilot project to create a rating system to judge the quality of the state's addiction treatment programs.

The state Department of Health and Human Resources announced West Virginia's inclusion in the two-year project with the national nonprofit group Shatterproof.

DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch says the goal is to ensure that effective substance abuse disorder services are offered across the state.

The statement says the rating system will primarily use data from three sources: insurance claims, provider surveys, and consumer experience surveys. The rating system will examine evidence-based specialty addiction treatment providers.

If successful, the rating system will be launched nationwide.

Other states involved in the pilot are Delaware, Louisiana, Massachusetts and New York.