Voters choosing nominees to succeed late NC Rep. Jones

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — More than two dozen candidates seeking to succeed the late North Carolina Rep. Walter Jones Jr. first must win their parties' nominations.

Voters go to the polls Tuesday in the 3rd Congressional District primaries. Seventeen Republicans, six Democrats and two Libertarians are on ballots. Democratic and GOP party runoffs are possible in July if leading candidates fail to get over 30% of the vote.

Jones died in February after serving 24 years in the House as a Republican in the eastern North Carolina district. The GOP field includes three state legislators. Current and former mayors and a retired Marine colonel are among the Democrats.

Nearly 4% of qualified voters cast early ballots in person or by mail.

A Constitution Party candidate already advanced to the general election.