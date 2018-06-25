Elections, judge vacancies, crime victims amendments advance

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina General Assembly committees have advanced proposed constitutional amendments addressing judicial vacancies, crime victims' rights and the composition of the state elections board.

A Senate judiciary committee recommended Monday two pieces of legislation that if approved would go to voters in November. Another bill cleared the House rules committee.

The crime bill would guarantee victims the right to attend more court proceedings and provide them a legal avenue when rights aren't getting met. The judicial bill would change how the governor fills court vacancies by giving a commission and the legislature input. And the elections board measure would shift appointments from the governor to the legislature.

These and other proposed amendments requiring photo identification to vote and the right to hunt and fish could get floor votes Monday night.