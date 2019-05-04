Vos to appeal ruling allowing deposition over redistricting

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos plans to appeal a ruling that would allow a group of Democratic voters to question him about election boundaries.

A three-judge panel voted 2-1 Friday to approve the deposition of Vos over Republican-drawn legislative districts. The Democratic voters filed a federal lawsuit in 2015 alleging the boundaries amount to an unconstitutional gerrymander.

Vos spokeswoman Kit Beyer said in an email to The Associated Press that Vos will appeal.

The Democrats want to ask Vos about how Republicans drew the boundaries and how Republicans expected the lines to affect Democrats. Vos has argued he can't be deposed due to legislative privilege, which protects lawmakers from being sued.

Judge William Griesbach was the lone dissenter, saying a Vos deposition isn't necessary or relevant.