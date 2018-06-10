Volunteers to clean up trash on Mississippi's Chunky River

CHUNKY, Miss. (AP) — Volunteers will be working to preserve the beauty of a river in eastern Mississippi.

The Meridian Star reports that the annual cleanup day for the Chunky River is June 15.

The effort is organized by the East Mississippi Foothills Land Trust. Volunteers divide into three groups and travel in canoes to pick up trash along the river banks.

The land trust is a nonprofit organization that preserves areas of ecological importance in eastern Mississippi. Members focus on the watershed in Kemper and Lauderdale counties, where the Chunky River is the main waterway.

Livi Harrison, an intern for the land trust, encourages people to volunteer for the cleanup. She says nobody wants nature areas that are "nasty."